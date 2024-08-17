EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say they believe the body of a 22-year-old man who had been reported missing since Aug. 13 was found in an Easthampton pond on Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a found body believe they found the remains of Rodney Yankson, of Easthampton, in the Lower Mill Pond around 4:30 p.m. Friday. He was found by a man and his son who were fishing in the area.

Official identification and cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The investigation into the death is ongoing and being conducted jointly by the Easthampton Police Department and the State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

