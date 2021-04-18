Body found in Hull Bay identified as man who fled from police

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews recovered the body of a man who jumped into Hull Bay while fleeing from police on Thursday, officials said Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a man misusing a family vehicle found the man near Cadish Avenue and M Street Thursday night and the man ran into the water and then went deeper into the bay when officers approached him, police said.

After dive teams searched the area over the next several days, police found the body of Jeffrey Lilja, 41, of Hull offshore Sunday afternoon, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)