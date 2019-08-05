Body found in Lake Winnipesaukee identified as missing swimmer

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - The body recovered from Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday has been identified as a Peterborough, New Hampshire man, according to state police.

The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol announced Monday that the body recovered from the Braun Bay area was 34-year-old Benjamin Whitehill.

Whitehill was located in a few feet of water, transported to shore, and pronounced dead.

Emergency responders were called to the scene around 7:45 a.m. after a paddle-boarder came across the man’s body.

Whitehill’s friends said they assumed he had left the area after swimming Saturday with another group. When he did not return, they went in search of him and found a pile of his things untouched the following morning.

An investigation into Whitehill’s death is ongoing, though foul play is not suspected.

