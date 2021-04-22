Body found in Merrimack River identified as Lowell woman who disappeared in January

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A body that was found in the Merrimack River earlier this week has been identified as a Lowell woman who disappeared in January, officials announced Thursday.

The body of 56-year-old Kimberly Kelly-Oberhauser was found on the shoreline near Ravens Bluff around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Oberhauser was last seen in Lowell on the evening of January 18. Her 2016 black Range Rover was pulled from the river less than a week after she was reported missing.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will now conduct an autopsy to determine a cause and manner of death.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

