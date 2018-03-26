Body found in partially submerged car in Maine river

WALDOBORO, Maine (AP) — Police say a woman’s body has been recovered from a vehicle that was upside down in the Medomak River in Waldoboro, Maine.

Police say the sport utility vehicle was discovered partially submerged in the water near Route 1 Sunday morning.

Officials say the body of 48-year-old Melissa Sawyer, of Damariscotta, was recovered after a crane lifted the Jeep Cherokee from the river.

Police Chief Bill Labombarde said it appears the SUV jumped a guardrail before going in the water. He said the crash is under investigation.

