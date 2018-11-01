Body found in Maine river ID’d as missing boater

RICHMOND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say they have confirmed that they’ve found the body of a missing boater in the Kennebec River.

A dive team found the found on body on Oct. 26. The Medical Examiner’s Office says it was the body of 64-year-old Mark Johnston, of Richmond.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says the recovery happened after an extensive search. Johnston had been reported missing the night before, when he failed to return after moving a 32-foot boat from a mooring in Richmond.

The boat was found with its engine running and navigation lights.