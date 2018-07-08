Fire officials found a young man’s body in a North Attleborough pond Sunday night. Officials say the teenager’s body was found just off the shore of Whiting Pond in a muddy area.

The teenager was swimming and his family was unable to locate him, officials said.

Authorities have not yet identified him.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest updates.

