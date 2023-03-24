STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Workers digging a grave at a cemetery in Stoughton earlier this week found a set of human remains not contained in a coffin, officials said on Friday.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office told 7NEWS the remains were moved Friday evening to the medical examiner’s office in Boston for further investigation after the initial discovery was made at the Dry Pond Cemetery on Wednesday.

Details on the identity of the body found and where it came from remained unclear as of Friday.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

