Body found in South Carolina home identified as missing woman, formerly of Scituate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHDH) — Police in Charleston, South Carolina say they have identified a body found in a Spartanburg home as a 28-year-old woman, formerly of Scituate.

Celia Sweeney was reported missing on Friday when friends and coworkers called the police and asked them to conduct a welfare check at her home, according to Charleston police.

When officers arrived, they found that Sweeney and her vehicle were gone.

That vehicle, a 2010 dark-colored Audi S5 with a Massachusetts license plate, was found abandoned late Saturday night.

Through their investigation, officers said they were able to identify 32-year-old Buddy Allen Carr of Spartanburg as a person of interest in Sweeney’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s office and state law enforcement were called in to assist with the investigation and both Carr and Sweeney were found dead in his home.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

