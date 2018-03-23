BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — A human body has been recovered from the waters off Barrington.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management tells WPRI-TV that a quahogger called authorities after finding the body in the water near Nayatt Point Road just after 7 a.m. Friday.

Barrington police say they originally set up a staging area at Haines Memorial Park in Barrington, but moved the staging area to a boat ramp at Colt State Park in Bristol just after 8 a.m.

The state medical examiner will take possession of the body and perform an autopsy.

The body appears to be that of a male but no additional information was immediately released.

