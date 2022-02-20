LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police have identified remains found in a wooded area of Litchfield County in December as those of a young woman.

Brianna Beam’s body was discovered Dec. 19 by a person walking a dog in an area along the Naugatuck River straddling the towns of Harwinton and Litchfield. Last week, Dr. James Gill, the state’s chief medical examiner, announced she had been identified through dental records.

Beam, who would have turned 21 this year, had ties to the Waterbury, Thomaston and Bristol areas, as well as Rhode Island, the New Haven Register reported.

Beam’s body was found in an area where several other bodies have been discovered over the years. Authorities haven’t disclosed a cause of death for Beam but told the Register they don’t believe there’s a connection between her death and the others’.

The remains of at least five other people have been found in the same area since the 1980s. The most recent was in late 2006 when a hunter found a human skull later identified as that of 22-year-old Jessica Marie Muskus, who had been reported missing about two years earlier.

The bodies of three women, all of Waterbury, were discovered in the area between 1988 and 1994. In 1986, the headless body of a man, later identified as a hitchhiker from the Midwest, was found there.

A statewide task force created in the early 1990s to investigate those cases and other unsolved homicides in the state didn’t produce any arrests.

