Body found in Worcester near Salvation Army donation bin

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A body was found Monday morning near a Salvation Army donation bin in Worcester, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of 72 Cambridge Street around 10 a.m. found a deceased individual, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

It’s not clear if the death was the result of natural causes or foul play.

No additional information was available.

An investigation is ongoing.

