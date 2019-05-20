Body found on shoreline of Great Bay in Newington, NH

NEWINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a body was found on the shoreline of Great Bay in Newington, New Hampshire.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a dead body found in the area of Fox Point contacted the Portsmouth, New Hampshire Police Department, which has been actively investigating the disappearance of Adam Camarato, according to Newington police.

The scene was investigated by the State Assistant Deputy Medical Examiner.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning, when a positive identification will be made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 603-431-1199.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

