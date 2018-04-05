Body found under tarp in woods, Easton Police say

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say the body of a deceased man was found Thursday afternoon in the woods in Easton.

Police responded around 1:30 p.m. to a wooded area off Bay Road for a report that a member of the Massachusetts Rescue and Recovery K-9 Unit discovered a moped that was partially exposed from under a camouflage tarp.

Detectives arrived on scene and located the remains of an adult male, along with a maroon moped, under the tarp about a half-mile from Wright Farm.

The search team was looking for Gregory Glavin — an Easton man who was last seen leaving a friend’s house in North Attleboro on Feb. 17 on a maroon moped, according to authorities.

The identity of the victim has not yet been determined. Foul play is not suspected.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)