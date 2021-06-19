MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — The body of a missing 13-year-old girl was found Friday in the basement of a Manchester apartment building, police said.

The mother of Zaniya Wright reported her missing around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Her body was found about 12 hours later in a common area in the basement of the South Adams Apartments, police said.

Lt. Ryan Shea said police were processing multiple scenes.

He told The Hartford Courant that police believe Wright was killed and have identified a juvenile she was seen with Thursday as a person of interest in the case, but no charges have been filed.

Wright’s grandmother told the newspaper the girl had been left in the care of a friend of her mother’s who lives in the apartment complex with her teenage son. She said the teen told them Wright ran away Thursday after he sprayed water on her.

The state police major crimes unit and a representative of the state’s attorney’s office were both at the scene Friday, Shea said.

Manchester School Superintendent Matt Geary said counseling would be offered to Wright’s classmates.

“I want to offer our most sincere condolences and prayers to Zaniya’s family, her many friends and people throughout our community traumatized by this terrible news,” he wrote in an email to the school community. “For all those who knew Zaniya both at school and in the community, this is a heartbreaking and incredibly sad day.”

