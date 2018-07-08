NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – The body of a 16-year-old boy was pulled from a North Attleborough pond, officials confirmed Sunday night.

Crews searched for the teenager who went missing while swimming at Whiting Pond Sunday afternoon. North Attleborough fire chief said the teen was at the pond with his family when he went missing.

The call came in just before 5 p.m., officials said, and four departments joined in on the search from the sky to the water. Crews searched for about an hour and a half before finding the teen’s body about 30 feet offshore.

The fire chief said the conditions in the water made the search more challenging.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the 16-year-old boy but did say he was from Providence, Rhode Island.

