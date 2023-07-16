WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters have recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Shannon Beach in Winchester on Saturday.

Troopers and members of the Massachusetts Environmental Police responded to the beach in the Upper Mystic Lakes and the teen’s body was later recovered by the Winchester Fire Department, state police said. Their name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests the victim was with a group swimming approximately 100 yards offshore outside the swim zone. At some point fellow swimmers realized he was no longer at the surface. The victim’s body was recovered in about 6 feet of water near the place he was last seen.

No additional information was immediately available.

