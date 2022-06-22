GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Officials recovered the body of an 18-year-old from a quarry in Gloucester Wednesday, officials said.

Police said the teen jumped into the water from a high rock with a friend early in the afternoon, and while the friend resurfaced the teen did not. State police divers recovered the teen’s body two hours after he went into the water, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)