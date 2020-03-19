Body of 71-year-old man found in Kennebunkport, Maine

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service on Thursday found the body of a man who’d gone missing since the weekend.

The remains of Harold Lamson, 71, were located about three-quarters of a mile from his home, where he was last seen on Sunday, wardens said.

More than a dozen wardens were involved in the search along with the Kennebunkport Police Department, the Maine Association for Search and Rescue, and five Maine Search and Rescue Dogs.

Lamson suffered from dementia, and his death was not considered to be suspcious, officials said.

