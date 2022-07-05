NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a 71-year-old man was found in the Merrimack River Tuesday morning, according to the Newburyport Police.

The agency tweeted that the body was found near the Whittier Bridge. His name is being withheld pending the notification of his family.

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact Newburyport Police.

This incident comes shortly after a mother and son drowned in a section of the river in Amesbury.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

