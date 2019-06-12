Body of elderly man found tethered to boat off Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State and Environmental Police are investigating after the body of an elderly man was found tethered to a boat off of Yarmouth.

A concerned witness called police around 1 p.m. Wednesday to report that they had seen a large sailboat come ashore near Judan Way with what appeared to be a body attached to it by a rope, according to Deputy Police Chief Steven G. Xiarhos.

Yarmouth police arrived and Natural Resource officer arrived on the scene and confirmed that a local elderly man, whose name has not yet been released, had died.

Police say he was wearing a life jacket and that his death appears to be the result of an accident or medical incident.

The Yarmouth Police Department Detective Division, the United States Coast Guard, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have been notified.

