LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of fallen Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo will be returned to her hometown of Lawrence this weekend.
Rosario Pichardo was killed by a suicide bomber during the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan last month.
She will be flown to Logan Internation Airport on Saturday and escorted to Lawrence by her fellow Marines, the state police as well as police and firefighters from her home city.
A wake will be held on Tuesday at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in Lawrence and a funeral with full military honors will be held later that day.
The family has set up a GoFundMe in her memory.
