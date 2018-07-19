Body of fallen Weymouth police sergeant taken to church for wake

HANOVER, Mass. (WHDH) — The body of a Weymouth police officer who was killed Sunday morning while pursuing a man who had fled the scene of a car crash was taken to a church Thursday where his funeral is scheduled.

A police escort of officers from many towns and cities accompanied the hearse that brought Sgt. Michael Chesna to St. Mary of the Sacred Heart in Hanover, where the 42-year-old lived with his wife and two young children.

Local residents could be seen along the procession route holding American flags, along with many fire trucks. White-gloved officers saluted as Chesna’s body was carried into the church.

“I come from Weymouth for one thing, and I’ve been following this horrible thing ever since I heard about it Sunday morning,” one woman along the route told 7News. “I can’t even talk now. It’s been taking over my life. This poor man and his family.”

Police officers from across the country are expected to attend Chesna’s wake. Visiting hours will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the same church followed by a burial at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

Emanuel Lopes, 20, is charged with killing Chesna. Authorities said Lopes threw a large rock at Chesna before shooting him with his own service weapon. Lopes is also charged with killing 77-year-old Vera Adams, who was inside her home when she was struck by gunfire, according to police.

Chesna had served six years with the Weymouth Police Department and he was an Army veteran. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

DONATION INFORMATION: Anyone wishing to make a donation to the family can make checks payable to the “OFFICER MICHAEL CHESNA FAMILY FUND.” The checks can be mailed or dropped off at the Weymouth police station.

You can also donate to a GoFundMe, found here: https://www.gofundme.com/OfficerChesna

