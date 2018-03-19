Body of female high school student found on Mass Pike in Grafton

GRAFTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A female high school student’s body was found on the side of the Mass Pike in Grafton Monday morning.

Police said the body was discovered on the westbound side of the Mass Pike just before 7 a.m. near the North Street overpass in Grafton.

The victim was identified as a student at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Tech High School. Superintendent Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick said she was a junior in the school’s engineering program. Her name has not been released.

State Police and the Worcester County District Attorney’s office are investigating. Officials are calling it an “unattended death” until an autopsy can determine an exact cause.

