Body of fisherman pulled from river in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after the body of a fisherman was pulled from a river in West Brookfield on Saturday.

A group of people on a small boat in the Quaboag River spotted the body of 54-year-old Kevin Dion around 6:30 p.m., according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say Dion had packed a lunch and was not answering phone calls, prompting a search of the river. Officers later found Dion’s folding chair and belongings on the river bank.

Dion’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting West Brookfield police with the investigation.

