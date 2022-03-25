(WHDH)– A Leominster Marine killed during a NATO exercise in Norway last week has returned home to the US.

The U.S. Marine Corps said an Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

A dignified transfer took place at a base in Dover, Delaware on Friday.

Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky were also killed.

The men were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area. Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.

