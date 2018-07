RINDGE, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says the body of a man has been found off the side of a road in Rindge.

The body was found off of Route 119 on Tuesday afternoon. The man hasn’t been identified. Authorities have been searching the area.

An autopsy was planned Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)