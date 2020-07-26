Body of man last seen swimming off boat in Maine river recovered

RICHMOND, Maine (AP) — The body of a 70-year-old man last seen swimming off a boat on the Kennebec River was recovered Sunday morning, Maine State Police said.

The agency said John Charles Holmes, of Georgetown, was located at about 8:30 a.m. by a dive team using a side scan sonar.

Holmes had been swimming Saturday from a vessel anchored about a half mile from the Richmond town landing.

State Police said Holmes was unable to return to the boat, but a friend who was also swimming was able to get back onboard and called 911 when she saw him struggling in the current.

Officials searched the area around the boat, but had to suspend the search Saturday night because of low visibility.

