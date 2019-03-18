Body of man missing since January pulled from Connecticut River

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a missing man whose body was pulled from the Connecticut River in Springfield on Friday.

Achim Bailey, 23, of Springfield, was found in the water when the Longmeadow police and fire Departments launched a search after receiving a report of a body in the river, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Bailey was last seen leaving Samuel’s bar at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Jan. 13. He was reported missing the next day.

Authorities say there were no signs of physical trauma present to suggest foul play in Bailey’s death.

The Springfield Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are assisting the district attorney’s office with an investigation.

