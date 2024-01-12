Attempts to rescue a person stuck in a “rapid-moving, high-water current” in Newbury Thursday ended in tragedy.

Authorities said they responded to the Parker River in town for a report of a person trapped in the water, with local police and fire crews first dispatched to the area of Forest and River Streets near 6:40 p.m.

Officials said a bystander tried to get into the water to reach the trapped person but could not reach him.

While the bystander was later treated and released from medical care, authorities continued to work to find the initial trapped person.

Just after midnight authorities recovered the body of an adult male from the river, police confirmed.

