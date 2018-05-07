Body of Marine killed in WWII brought home to New Hampshire

TEMPLE, N.H. (AP) — A U.S. Marine killed in World War II and interred in Hawaii for 75 years has finally returned home to New Hampshire for burial.

Sgt. David Quinn was buried Saturday in Temple, in a spot his family saved for him despite believing he had been lost at sea. Marine Capt. Michael Seabolt, who is stationed in Hawaii, tells WMUR-TV that Quinn’s body was interred in Hawaii until he was identified by DNA testing.

Seabolt is also the great-great-grandnephew of Quinn and says it was a “tremendous and amazing experience” to escort his relative’s body home.

Quinn’s sister-in-law Ruth Quinn says the burial with full military honors has brought some peace to the family.

