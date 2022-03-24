BOSTON (WHDH) - The body of a Marine veteran who was fatally stabbed outside a Boston bar is set to return to his family in Chicago on Thursday.

The body of Daniel Martinez, 23, is being flown from Boston’s Logan International Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in the afternoon.

A motorcade will then transport his body from the airport to a funeral home.

Martinez was visiting Boston over Saint Patrick’s Day weekend when authorities say he was fatally stabbed outside of the Sons of Boston bar near Faneuil Hall on Saturday night.

The man accused of stabbing Martinez, Alvaro Larrama, 38, is being held without bail on a murder charge.

