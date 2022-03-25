CHICAGO (WHDH) - The body of a Marine veteran who was fatally stabbed outside a Boston bar has returned to his family in Chicago.

The body of Daniel Martinez, 23, was flown from Boston’s Logan International Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

A motorcade then transported his body from the airport to a funeral home as family and community members gathered to pay their respects.

“My son had dreams of going to college but they’re not going to materialize now,” Martinez’s father, Manuel, said outside of the funeral home.

Martinez was visiting Boston over Saint Patrick’s Day weekend when authorities say he was fatally stabbed outside of the Sons of Boston bar near Faneuil Hall on Saturday night.

“Just when he got done serving our country, to have something so senseless and just violent happen is not good,” said Chicago resident Jim Curtin.

The man accused of stabbing Martinez, Alvaro Larrama, 38, is being held without bail on a murder charge.

