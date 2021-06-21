WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - The body of an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in the water off Rhode Island over the weekend was recovered by a search crew on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The girl was unresponsive when crews found her in the water near Conimicut Point in Warwick, according to the Coast Guard’s northeast sector.

The girl was first reported missing off Narragansett Bay on Sunday.

#UPDATE 11-year-old girl was located and recovered unresponsive by @WarwickFireCo Marine 4 near Conimicut Point. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2021

A 30-year-old man died trying to save her and two other people were taken to a hospital, officials said.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi called the man, whose name has not been released, a “hero.”

Warwick Fire Chief Peter McMichael says this isn’t the first incident at the beach and he wants everyone to keep water safety in mind, especially rip currents.

“People walk out there and do not realize just how fast the tide can come in sweep them away,” he said. “The current is very, very strong here.”

There were multiple drowning reported across New England over the weekend, including a 1-year-old boy who was pulled from a swimming pool in Wrentham, Massachusetts, and a teenager who was pronounced dead after being found in a pond in Bedford, New Hampshire.

