Body of missing 17-year-old swimmer pulled from Medford lake

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old swimmer who was reported missing in a lake in Medford on Monday has been pulled from the water dead, state police said.

The teen’s body was recovered by emergency crews responding to a report of a missing swimmer at Mystic Lake.

His name has not been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest updates.

