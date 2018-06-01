Body of missing 21-year-old man pulled from lake in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing 21-year-old man was pulled from a lake in North Andover Friday morning, police said.

The man went missing just before 6 p.m. Thursday after jumping into Lake Cochickewick and never resurfacing, according to officials.

With the use of helicopters and divers, crews began their search Thursday night before suspending it when it became too dark.

North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray explained how crucial time was during the recovery mission.

“Time is of the essence,” he said. “At this point in time, you know, we’re shifting to a recovery.”

The search resumed Friday and the discovery was made shortly before 11 a.m.

#UPDATE North Andover Police recover body of 21 year old man who disappeared in a lake Thursday. Medical examiner expected shortly. #7News pic.twitter.com/cZNMAcmRUi — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenmedia) June 1, 2018

The 21-year-old, whose name has not been released, was with four other people, including a child, when he and another man jumped into the lake that prohibits swimming, police said.

The medical examiner has been called to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

