AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - After two days of desperate searching, the body of a missing 6-year-old boy who fell into the Merrimack River was found Sunday, according to Amesbury police.

Mason DeChhat was swept away by the currents of the Merrimack River on Friday during a fishing trip with his family. Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said that the boy likely fell into the water while the child’s father, Sammy DeChhat, 31, was retrieving something from his truck.

The boy’s mother, Boua DeChhat, 29, and sister, Kayla, 7, entered the water to help him but also were caught up in the current. The father attempted to retrieve his family members without success after the current ensnared him as well. The father was eventually able to make his way to shore and was treated for hypothermia at Seabrook Hospital.

While a pair of local fishermen were able to hoist the seven-year-old daughter out of the river and into the vessel, they were unable to bring the mother aboard. The 29-year-old woman was eventually brought out of the water by rescuers and administered CPR but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The search for the boy was officially labeled a “recovery operation” on Saturday after officials stated it was their belief he drowned. A kayaker found his body on Sunday.

Officials from Amesbury, Newburyport, the Coast Guard and other local departments all provided assistance in the search for the missing boy.