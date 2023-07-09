LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a 7-year-old girl who had been missing since Sunday afternoon has been located, according to officials.

At a news conference on Monday afternoon, authorities announced that crews had found the body of Anna Mburu while searching the Merrimack River earlier in the day.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Lowell police had turned to the public for help at one point as they searched for the 7-year-old girl with autism, who was described as being nonverbal and was last seen near East Merrimack Street in the Belvidere section of the city around 2-3 p.m.

Throughout Sunday, officers on ATVs, bikes, boats, a helicopter could be seen searching the Merrimack River and surrounding area late into the night, using a drone to assist. Dive teams were also called in and were working in the river throughout Monday morning.

We are heartbroken to report that @MAEnviroPolice crew and MSP divers recovered Anna's body from the Merrimack earlier today. We and our partners @LowellPD, @NEMLEC & @DAMarianRyan, all whom worked extremely hard to try to find Anna, extend our deepest sorrows to her family. https://t.co/7LaCh3ZrUu — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 10, 2023

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)