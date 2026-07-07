SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard recovered the body Monday night of a man thrown from a boat in Salisbury on Friday.

Search efforts lasted for days before Vilmar Dorner, 49, was found in the water.

Dorner and his family arrived at Salisbury State Reservation on Friday to camp for the holiday weekend.

That night, Dorner joined two acquaintances on a fishing trip; As they headed out into the darkness, the boat crashed into a jetty.

Two people were rescued and taken to the hospital. Dorner was thrown into the water and remained missing.

For days, his family searched the jetties, shorelines, and beaches of Salisbury Beach and Plum Island hoping for a miracle.

They found one of his sandals, but on Monday they received the news they had been dreading.

The Coast Guard recovered his body, bringing a tragic end to the holiday weekend search.

Dorner’s body was transferred to the medical examiner’s office.

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