HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing boater was recovered in Harwich early Saturday morning.

The boater was reported missing in Saquatucket Harbor around 3 a.m. Saturday and after a brief search was determined to have fallen overboard.

The Barnstable County Dive Team was called in around 5:40 a.m. to assist in the search and found the man’s body in the water near his boat just after 6 a.m.

Officials said that the boater was last seen going out to his boat Friday night to prepare for a fishing trip with his family on Saturday.

The incident is still under investigation by Harwich Police and Massachusetts State Police. Officials said that the incident is believed to be an accident.

