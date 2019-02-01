Body of missing boy pulled from icy river in New Hampshire

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - The body of a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday after failing to return home from school was pulled from an icy river in Dover, New Hampshire, on Friday, officials said.

Investigators searching for Nathaniel Boily in the area of the Bellamy River near Back River Road and Central Avenue found evidence indicating the boy had fallen through the ice, according to Dover police.

A New Hampshire Fish and Game dive team found Boily in the water around 1 p. m., officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the cause and manner of Boily’s death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, officials said it appears to be an accidental drowning.

An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.

Boily was last seen leaving Dover Middle School at the end of the school day. Family members contacted police when he did not return home. A missing person investigation began immediately and continued throughout the evening and overnight hours.

Grief counselors will be made available at the school on Monday.

Boily’s death remains under investigation.

I'm on my way to Dover. The young boy was a 7th grader at Dover Middle School. The school district tells me resources & support will be be available for students on Monday. #7News https://t.co/saHPTTMLQl — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) February 1, 2019

