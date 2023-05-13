NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing canoer has been recovered from Fiske Pond in Natick after their canoe capsized on Saturday, officials said.

The Natick Fire and Police Departments, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the Massachusetts State Police located the man by side-scan sonar at around 10:30 p.m. His name has not been released.

Another person who was in the capsized canoe made it to shore on his own prior to first responders’ arrival.

No additional information was immediately available.

