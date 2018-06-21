RUSSELL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a child reported missing has been recovered in a Massachusetts river.

State police say the child’s body was found in the Westfield River in Russell at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. The child had been reported missing from a home in town several hours earlier.

Emergency responders performed CPR at the scene but were unable to revive the child, who was then taken to Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield.

A spokesman for the Hampden district attorney’s office says the child apparently drowned.

The child’s name, age and gender were not immediately released.

