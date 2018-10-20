Body of missing diver found in Massachusetts waters

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts fire officials say the body of a missing diver has been found.

The Nahant Fire Department announced Saturday that the body of the unidentified male diver had been recovered shortly before noon. Fire crews had been dispatched to the town wharf at approximately 10:25 a.m. for a report of an overdue diver.

U.S. Coast Guard Northeast tweeted that its’ crews were helping in the search, including aircraft from Air Station Cape Cod. It later tweeted that the Beverly Fire Department dive team had recovered the missing diver off Nahant, a small coastal community in eastern Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and dive team and Nahant Police also helped in the search.

