Body of missing driver found in river

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut have recovered the body of a 60-year-old Massachusetts man who went missing after crashing his truck during a rainstorm last week.

Police say the body of German Perez was recovered Wednesday in the Housatonic River near the scene of the crash.

Perez was reported missing last week when he failed to pick his child up and didn’t return home. State police discovered a broken guardrail and what appeared to be tire marks leading into the Housatonic River in North Canaan. Authorities say the river was at least 5 feet higher than normal because of heavy rainfall.

An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington.

