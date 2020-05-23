Body of missing kayaker found on Cape shore, man still missing

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a woman reported missing in Provincetown was found early Saturday morning and the search for a missing man continues, authorities said.
Crews responding to a report for a missing woman last seen on a red kayak Friday night found a body matching her description along the shore in North Truro around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.
The woman, believed to be 50-year old Carol Madru, was unresponsive, officials said.
Crews are still searching for Marc-Oliver Czarnecki, 51, who was reportedly with her last night, officials said.
