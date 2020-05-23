Body of missing kayaker found on Cape shore, man still missing

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a woman reported missing in Provincetown was found early Saturday morning and the search for a missing man continues, authorities said.

Crews responding to a report for a missing woman last seen on a red kayak Friday night found a body matching her description along the shore in North Truro around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

The woman, believed to be 50-year old Carol Madru, was unresponsive, officials said.

Crews are still searching for Marc-Oliver Czarnecki, 51, who was reportedly with her last night, officials said.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending