Body of missing kayaker found on Cape shore, man still missing

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a woman reported missing in Provincetown was found early Saturday morning and the search for a missing man continues, authorities said.

Crews responding to a report for a missing woman last seen on a red kayak Friday night found a body matching her description along the shore in North Truro around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

The woman, believed to be 50-year old Carol Madru, was unresponsive, officials said.

Crews are still searching for Marc-Oliver Czarnecki, 51, who was reportedly with her last night, officials said.

#Update At 6:30 a.m. a body matching the description of the missing woman was found unresponsive along the shore in North Truro. A search is still ongoing for 51-year old Marc-Oliver Czarnecki reported with her last night.

If you have any information please call 508-457-3211 #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) May 23, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)