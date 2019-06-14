Body of missing kayaker pulled from Concord, NH river

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The body of a missing kayaker was pulled from the Merrimack River in Concord Friday afternoon.

Alec Bronchuk, 20, was found around 2:45 p.m. about a third of a mile downriver from where he was last seen and about 30-feet offshore after he was reported missing Thursday, according to state police.

Bronchuk, and his brother 24-year-old Sean Donahue were kayaking Thursday in the area of the Sewalls Falls when their boat began to take on water.

The brothers abandoned the kayak and began to try and swim to shore.

Donahue was able to make it onto a rock about 20-feet from shore but was unable to find his brother, police say.

Police were called to the scene around 7 a.m. and New Hampshire Fish and Game, New Hampshire Marine Patrol, along with state and local police, began searching a section of the river in Concord.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

There were no life jackets aboard the kayak.

New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol and New Hampshire Fish and Game say they want to remind all boaters that water temperatures are still cold and State law requires each boater to have a wearable life jacket with them whenever they are underway.

Anyone who has further information related to this accident or who witnessed it is encouraged to contact Sgt. Seth Alie at 603-227-2117 or by email at Seth.Alie@dos.nh.gov.

