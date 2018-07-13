Body of missing kayaker pulled from NH river

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The body of a missing kayaker was pulled from the Piscataquog River in Manchester Friday, officials say.

Divers responding to the scene about 9:07 a.m. for a report of a missing kayaker found a female who had been missing since 8:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release issued Friday by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Police say the 32-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was found in 14 feet of water.

The search, which began Thursday and was called off shortly after 1 a.m. Friday resumed around 8 a.m. Friday, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

