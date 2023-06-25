Emergency crews conducting a joint search on Sunday after a man went missing while kayaking the Merrimack River in Haverhill have recovered the man’s body, officials said.

The name of the man, whose body was located around 6:30 p.m., has not been released.

A death investigation is now being conducted by state police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office, Haverhill Police and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. 

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox