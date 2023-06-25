Emergency crews conducting a joint search on Sunday after a man went missing while kayaking the Merrimack River in Haverhill have recovered the man’s body, officials said.

The name of the man, whose body was located around 6:30 p.m., has not been released.

A death investigation is now being conducted by state police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office, Haverhill Police and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

