HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing in Lawrence last month has been recovered in Haverhill, officials said.

Sophonnut Dy had previously been the subject of a missing person investigation that had been ongoing since March 13, according to the Haverhill Police Department.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the vicinity of the intersection between Groveland and Water streets where a body was spotted floating in the Merrimack River.

The Essex State Police Detective Unit has ruled out foul play.

No further information has been released.

